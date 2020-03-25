RUSSELLVILLE, KY (FOX Carolina) - Kentucky State Police say a woman has illegally taken her twin daughters, and their custodial grandmother believes they may be headed to South Carolina.
In an AMBER Alert sent out from the National Center Center for Missing & Exploited Children, KSP says Isabella and Audrianna Blanchard, both 7 years old, were visited on Friday, March 20, by their non-custodial mother, Neely Blanchard, at the request of their grandmother, who has custody of the twins in Russellville. KSP says Neely took the twins to a friends' house in Dawson Springs, but did not return them when asked by the grandmother to do so.
KSP says the friend told them that Neely hasn't been seen or heard from since Monday, March 23. They also contacted her husband in Florida, but he said he was unable to help.
The twins' grandmother believes Neely and the twins are traveling to South Carolina, where her 11-year-old child lives with that child's grandmother. That grandmother also has custody of the 11-year-old and believes Neely may try to take the older daughter.
KSP and the NCMEC advise that Neely has a history of mental illness, which may be further compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Neely is a self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" and has a handgun.
She was last known driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Florida license plate ECLAUSE.
The twins both have brown hair and green eyes and are almost totally identical. Audrianna is a little bit taller at 4 feet tall, while Isabella stands at 3 feet 8 inches tall. They both were last seen wearing pajamas, but may have changed clothes.
Anyone who knows of Neely and the twins' whereabouts should call 911 or KSP at 502-564-0838.
