GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Reverend Furman Miller is senior pastor of Weston Chapel A.M.E. Church in Greenwood.
He believes the Bible is the word of God and in turn, the church serves the community.
“The church is holistic in nature. We want to save souls, but also save bodies so that they can experience the grace of Jesus Christ,” Miller said.
Weston Chapel A.M.E. sits in the heart of the Greenwood community.
“The majority of this community is African American and Hispanic and a lot of them are underserved and underinsured,” Miller said.
Weston Chapel is part of the Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which is hosting free COVID-19 testing throughout South Carolina.
We’re looking forward again to doing the ministry of Jesus Christ through health ministry at this particular time,” Miller said.
Weston Chapel’s parking lot will turn into a free drive-through and walk-up COVID-10 testing site. Miller said social distancing will be enforced and participants are asked to bring something.
“Have your mask,” Miller said.
Those who work with MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories will administer tests so people will know their status to help decrease the spread of the virus.
Miller believes the health initiative is a part of ministry that should be preached and practiced.
“It’s in the gospel to reach out and help those people in any way that we can,” Miller said.
