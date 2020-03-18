HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) As hospitals throughout our area are working day and night to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but assist in all medical situations, there has been a shortage in blood.
American Red Cross is asking anyone who can to please come out to donate to help support patients' ongoing needs while healthcare providers navigate the pandemic.
American Red Cross Henderson says they'll be having three blood drives within the next week.
They will all be held at 211 First Avenue East, Hendersonville from noon to 6 p.m. on the following dates:
- Wednesday, March 18
- Friday, March 20
- Saturday, March 21
- Sunday, March 22
- Monday, March 23
You can donate blood every 56 days. Those who come to donate are asked to bring their photo IDs. To schedule an appointment, call 1 (800) REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.
