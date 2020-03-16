DAYTONA BEACH, FL (FOX Carolina) NASCAR announced they'll be joining other organizations in the sporting world by postponing their races for a period of time as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released Monday, NASCAR said they'll be postponing all races through May 3, with plans to resume in Martinsville. They do intend to complete all of the season's 36 scheduled races, with future rescheduling to be determined soon.
"We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack," the organization said. "What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”
Basketball, baseball, hockey and other sports worldwide have made the decision to postpone seasons, or cancel whole events, amid the crisis.
