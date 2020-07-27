GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- COVID-19 has led to many people panic-shopping. The same could be said for boats, or it may just be folks looking for creative ways to endure the pandemic.
Boat sales have significantly increased lately which means more people are spending time on the water.
“The store, on a Tuesday when it’s normally maybe four or five people coming through, we might have 35, 40 people come in the store,” said Scott Ryerson, a salesman at MarineMax Hall Marine Greenville.
He says the amount of boats sold during the pandemic has been record setting.
“200 boats in five months. That’s like year numbers, for a year.”
As the business booms, handling the demand has been challenging at times because some of the products have sold out. But Ryerson says they’ve been able to pull inventory from other locations.
The clientele they’re seeing at MarineMax is on a broad spectrum from experienced boaters to those who are trying something different because of the pandemic.
“We spend a lot of time with our first time boaters our on the lakes, making sure that they know how to operate the boat, know the rules of the lake. So we spent a lot of time doing that this year,” said Ryerson.
The uptick has undoubtedly forced people to explore options for fun and entertainment but has been a blessing in disguise for some.
“A really positive affect, it brought families together,” said Ryerson.
If you are in the market for a boat, it’s best for pinpoint the specific need you’d have for the boat.
