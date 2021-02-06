GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced earlier this week they were changing the way percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is calculated. The agency said they were moving from a "people over people" method to a "test over test" method. But what on earth does that really mean?
After the announcement from DHEC, South Carolina’s state COVID positivity rate dropped to around 10%, despite weeks in the 20% or even 30% ranges prior.
Lior Rennert, a biostatistician with Clemson University's Public Health Sciences Department, says the biggest misconception this has led to in the days after DHEC changed the calculation has to do with the fact that people think because the positivity rate in the state is lower, the COVID-19 situation must be improving drastically.
He told FOX Carolina the dip in the percentage doesn’t actually indicate any less community spread and that the community cannot let its guard down now.
Rennert went even further, saying that the community cannot let the new positivity rate numbers deceive them.
“It is absolutely not the case that things have gotten better," he said. “COVID-19 is still highly prevalent. We still need to do our due diligence with social distancing and mask wearing--and getting vaccinated when it is our turn."
He says DHEC‘s new method of calculating the percent positive will help their numbers align better with the CDC, but there’s really no correlation to what’s happening on the ground with the virus.
"The test over test method no longer breaks this down at the individual level," Rennert explained. “Rather, it’s all at the test level."
Here’s what that means:
Before, the positivity rate in the Palmetto State was calculated by taking the total number of unique individuals who test positive on a given day and dividing it by the total number of people tested on that day, times 100.
Now, with the new method, it’s the total number of positive tests divided by the total number of all test taken, both positive and negative, times 100.
The denominator increases a lot, but the numerator, Rennert says, does not change much, which is why the percentage appears lower.
“The reason there is a difference is because individuals can get tested repeatedly," he added. “It is more likely that individuals will test negative more often than not because once you get a positive test, you are more than likely going to stop getting tested."
Rennert says he believes there is a better way for people to get an accurate picture of how the community is faring with COVID-19.
“Hospitalizations are by far the best way to gauge the trends in disease, because who we really care about are those people who are getting really sick," he explained.
Rennert also says right now, hospitals are close to capacity, but not exceeding it, which, if it holds, would be an encouraging sign.
He also says another decent sign is the fact that South Carolina has dipped from reporting in excess of 4000 or 5000 new COVID cases a day lately. He says that is something that needs to be monitored, because it is easy for things to get out of control with a virus is contagious as this one.
