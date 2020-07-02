ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson city officials hosted a drive by event to hand out masks and t-shirts in hopes of raising awareness about their anderson strong campaign.

This initiative was expanded to encourage everyone to continue to implement safety precautions to slow the spread of corona virus.

They passed out gift bags including a shirt as a way of the community help spread their message about the importance of wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

Caroline Gaddis, with the economic development office, says, "we are just asking the community to get behind us in this. They have been our greatest partner in this pandemic so we are just asking them to come alongside us and do their part for the community."

Doing your part by wearing a mask. Anderson City officials are hoping to drive home their message of wear, wait and wash. Three things that medical professionals are continuing to encourage to help slow the spread of COVID 19.

David McCuen, city manager, says, "we want to keep the momentum going. Practicing all the recommended practices to slow the curve spread of COVID-19 so that we can get through this. We are very grateful for our community partners and our citizens for you doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Gaddis says, "what better time to do this then for the 4th. Normally we are educating people on boater safety, fireworks safety, we are just adding another layer with the pandemic."

Not only will citizens see this signage on these shirts, but restaurant will be provided with these place cards and there is signage on the sidewalks in the city as well.

"We all want to get this behind us so that we can move on with our daily life I know it is a little bit of inconvenience right now but it is what we have and this is the best thing to do," says Gaddis.

These officials hope that people will choose to wear one when they are out and about in the city, even though it's not mandatory.