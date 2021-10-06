ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Anderson County middle school teacher has died after battling COVID-19, according to Anderson School District Two.
Andrew Swift passed away Tuesday night, according to the district.
Swift was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August and after battling at home for several days, he was taken to the hospital.
Swift worked at both Belton Elementary School and Belton Middle School and was a coach for the district.
A GoFundMe has been set up in Swift’s name to help the family with medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.