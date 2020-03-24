ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster recently issued an executive order that allows law enforcement to interfere when a gathering consists of three or more people.
With that being said, many questions have arisen concerning church services, businesses - and what local law enforcement officers are going to do specifically.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride offered some answers, and words of support amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is your sheriff’s office. We are a part of this community and want to keep this community safe as possible. We live here and work here and are stakeholders in this community as well," Sheriff McBride said. "We care about how the virus has affected us, how it’s going to affect us, and what the lasting impact will be."
McBride says his agency will continue to keep the peace, provide law and order, and serve and meet citizens' needs. If a situation may arise that concerns a gathering of more than three people, McBride says he and his deputies will utilize discretion, common sense and whatever else they can do to mitigate a circumstance peacefully.
As far as churches are concerned, McBride says they will not interfere with services, though hopes church leaders utilize good practices and use common sense.
The executive order does not apply to businesses or people conducting business - as there will inevitably be more than three people together at times.
"This is a time for us to focus on God, bring prayer back in our lives, pray for our community, County, State and our great Nation," McBride said. "Let’s take opportunities to serve one another, look out for our neighbors, and just be good human beings as we all face this challenge together."
