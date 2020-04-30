ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Elections are still scheduled in Anderson County, but county leaders say they're making sure as many people that need to vote absentee can while still promoting physical distancing.
With the June 9 primaries and June 23 runoffs on the slate, Anderson County's board decided to open satellite absentee locations around the county to provide a safer environment to vote. These locations will open on specific days and times, instead of requiring absentee voters to travel to the Voter Registration and Elections office.
Absentee voters must fall under certain criteria to be eligible, such as being an elderly individual or living with a disability. The full list of qualifications can be found online here.
To make this easy for citizens to track, the county has been divided into north, south, west, and east quadrants. Here's a look at the locations and what days and times they will be open:
- Northern and Southern quadrant locations:
- Powdersvillle Library, on Civic Court in Powdersville
- Starr Fire Department, on Hwy. 81 in Starr
- Both locations open May 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. until noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
- Eastern and Western quadrant locations:
- Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center on MLK Jr. Blvd.
- Belton Recreation on Blue Ridge Ave.
- Both locations open May 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. until noon and 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Each location will be staffed with two members from the Board of Elections and two Election Workers from the area. The teams will work in shifts.
For more information, call (864) 260-4035 or email acvote@andersoncountysc.org
