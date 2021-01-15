ANDERSON, SC (Fox Carolina) - In less than 24 hours, people will flock to the Anderson Civic Center for COVID-19 vaccination. This comes as South Carolina continues in Phase 1A of its roll out plan, which now allows adults 70 and older to be vaccinated.
500 people are scheduled to show up. Anderson County is partnering with AnMed Health to pull this mass vaccination off.
“We’ve worked together to be able to try to expedite the process and get more people through,” said Josh Hawkins, Deputy Director of Anderson County Emergency Management.
Appointments have been booked for Saturday well in advance through MyChart, which has been an issue for several people wanting to receive the vaccine not being able to schedule and appointment because the month of January being completely booked.
“So we’re trying to move this away from the hospitals and allow it to come to a larger location like our civic center."
To help with the clinic on Saturday, the company Electrolux Home Products has provided the county with a brand new refrigerator to keep the vaccine vials cold throughout the day.
Governor Henry McMaster has criticized the vaccine distribution recently, wanting it to be sped up. However, it’s not that simple.
Anderson County, like other areas, only have so much they can provide for the community, at a time.
“The biggest challenge we face is getting to vaccine in. Without the vaccine we really can’t schedule an appointment,” Hawkins said.
Only those who have an appointment for Saturday’s clinic will be vaccinated. Walk-ins will not be serviced.
And a simple reminder from Hawkins for those showing up for vaccination: “Try to come just a little bit early from your scheduled appointment time so you can get through the registration process.”
To schedule any appointments with AnMed for the COVID-19 vaccine, you would have to do it through MyChart. If you don’t have access or have problems creating an account for it, please give South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Cares Line a call at 1-855-472-3432.
