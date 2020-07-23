ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson District 2 says they've officially formalized an exit agreement with outgoing superintendent Richard Rosenberger.
In a statement issued Thursday night, chair of the board trustees Brenda Cooley says the agreement includes a payout of one year of severance salary valued at $150,000, with health benefits to continue through June 30, 2021. In her statement, she expressed the board's thanks to Rosenberger for seven years of service as superintendent. However, her statement notes the board has struggled with finding solid leadership.
"For too long, our Board has wrestled with the need for strong leadership in Anderson Two. Today, we close that chapter and enter a new and perhaps even more challenging time – dealing with the best ways to educate our young people in the face of the coronavirus. Our goal is to safely continue to educate students while protecting their health, as well as the health of our school employees and all families associated with our school district," said part of Cooley's statement.
Her statement went on to note the board of trustees would seek an interim superintendent for the upcoming school year, and would allow the board to seek a permanent replacement later in the year.
Cooley's full statement follows:
