ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County legislators are responding to the request from state election officials about how they can help voters ahead of the november election.

They met with them today to discuss things like extending the state of emergency to allow everyone to vote using an absentee ballot.

Election officials from across the state of south carolina are hoping for legislators help as they face several challenges due to the pandemic.

They want the Anderson County legislators to take their concerns back to Columbia next month.

Thursday, we also learned that Anderson County will have a ballot drop box to help with social distancing efforts at the polls.

Katy Smith, executive director of Anderson County Voter Registration and Elections Office, says, “we see that this would be a benefit and another way that they can safely and securely return their ballot without actually having to enter our office, but it is still right there at our office where we have the security and control of it."

Senator Mike Gambrell - (R) says one big take away that he learned Thursday was that "the number of precincts that we are going to have to move because we’ve had several precincts that have been done at churches and they’ve had COVID outbreaks and it looks like we are going to have to change, permanently change to other locations and that was the biggest thing that kind of surprised me.”

The House will be back in session on September 2nd... Just days before the certification of the general election ballot on the 8th.

Many of the requests made by South Carolina Election Officials need to happen as quickly so that voters have as much time as possible to decide how they will vote.

There is a distinction to be made about Universal mail in VS Absentee Ballots. There is not a universal ballot process in South Carolina. That is when the state sends a ballot to every registered voter. You only receive a ballot by mail if you apply and your reason is accepted.