ANDERSON COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -- Electrolux has provided a statement after learning of one of their employees at the Anderson plant has been confirmed to test positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.
“After learning one of our Anderson employees had been confirmed positive for coronavirus, we took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees. There were nine employees who were in the immediate proximity. All have been notified and asked to stay at home.
We are closing the full factory through Sunday night and the specific building of the factory where our employee worked through Monday night to allow external crews to professionally sanitize and disinfect the building. In addition, we have already increased janitorial cleaning and sanitizing in high-traffic, high touch common areas.” Spokesperson Eloise Hale commented.
