ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After nearly an hour in executive session, the board for Anderson School District 2 voted to remove current superintendent Dr. Richard Rosenberger from his post as superintendent.
In a 5-1 vote, the board chose to end his contract as superintendent, but renewed previous offers for other employment opportunities in the district.
The meeting began with discussions on how to address live-streaming issues to allow the public to better interact with the board as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The public was not allowed to attend in person, but the meeting was streamed live on the district's Facebook page. The first stream included live-streaming discussion, but before moving to executive session saw one board member pledge not to change his vote to keep Rosenberger in place as superintendent.
After an hour, the board came back for the vote to remove Rosenberger from his position. Another vote for the board attorneys to find an interim candidate for the 2020-2021 school year also passed 4-2. The meeting ended around 7 p.m.
Rosenberger was previously placed on administrative leave, but the board never clarified why that action was taken. Citizens supporting him gathered back in April to protest to have him reinstated and hand out the diplomas at high school graduation.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.