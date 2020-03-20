ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson University announced Friday that they will move to fully online education through the end of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement sent out via email, the university reiterated they are not ceasing operations, but will rather continue instruction online, citing their position as an Apple Distinguished School.
Additionally, spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 8-9 have been postponed, and options for them are being developed.
Students will also be given CEP and Journey (Campus Worship) Credits, and May 2020 graduates will see requirements for those credits waived.
A full outline of what Anderson University is doing to respond to the coronavirus can be viewed here.
