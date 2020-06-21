ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sports are on the minds of many as the world opens up with still so much uncertainty about sports on every level.
A doctor at AnMed says that there is a lot to be considered in those decisions.
This upstate doctor says that the coronavirus has provides new risks on top of the normal risks, like injury, that athletes in close contact sports have to think about.
Dr. Syed Malik says, "even on the sidelines, you can maintain social distancing. Coaches can enforce that to minimize contact between players."
Dr. Syed Malik believes that they would need to make sure that no one is sharing gear or that they have the supplies to sanitize in between each player.
"The sharing of equipment, bats, rackets, don’t share anybody’s towel, bring your own gear, keep it in a safe place. When you are not actively playing, whether on the sideline or the dugout, keep your social distance," says Dr. Malik.
He also believes that avoiding the team celebratory handshakes, high fives and chest bumps is necessary; "Don’t spit, don’t do high-fives and handshakes. I think that coaches are going to be responsible for that."
He says that the stands might need to be relatively empty as well.
"I don’t see that in the for seeable future I think in fact it might be a good idea to limit the number of spectators to people who are absolutely needed such as parents of the youth’s playing. I don’t think it will be possible to have large crowds right now," says Dr. Malik.
Again, he stressed that there are a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus. He says it is important to continue practicing the measure that you've been told to keep yourself safe.
