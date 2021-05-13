ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- AnMed Health announced on Thursday that they will hold additional COVID-19 clinics to accommodate the parents of children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say that starting on May 13, parents may bring in children as young as 12-years-old to AnMed Health's COVID-19 clinics to be vaccinated. These clinics are held weekly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The clinics are held in the Healthy Futures Room at the North Campus which is located at 2000 East Greenville Street in Anderson. Officials says that they accept walk-ins, but appointments can still be made in MyChart or by calling (864) 512-2897.
According to officials, an additional clinic will be held on Monday, May 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help parents bring their children in to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They add that another walk-in clinic will be held on Monday, May 24, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at AnMed Health's Honea Path Family Practice located at 21 South Shirley Avenue in Honea Path.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at these clinics according to officials.
