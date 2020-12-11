ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine pending in the U.S., healthcare providers are already putting plans into place for distributing the shot. Multiple timelines are being offered from federal and state leaders, and one Upstate system is offering their own projection for whey they'll start the vaccination process.

AnMed Health posted on their Facebook page Friday that the system will start offering the vaccine to the public after the first of the new year. AnMed says they will follow guidelines from the CDC and DHEC on distribution and will provide updates online about vaccine availability. Additionally, AnMed Health notes their frontline healthcare workers will be eligible to receive the vaccine first so they can keep providing care safely.

The system urged the public to continue to practice social distancing, handwashing, and wearing face coverings.