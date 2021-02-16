ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Staff at an Anderson County hospital are preparing to line the medical center's sidewalks with luminaries to honor everyone impacted by the pandemic.
AnMed Health will host a virtual vigil called "A Night to Hope and Heal" outside the medical center at 800 N. Fant Street in Anderson.
The vigil, which will be streamed on Facebook, begins at 5:30 p.m. today. Tricia Lytle, the spiritual health manager, said she hopes everyone who watches the vigil online and drives past will take a moment to reflect and reconnect with the community.
"This one provides an opportunity for people who are walking or driving by to see the lights illuminated and it's a reminder for staff ... that there's a light within us that continues on in the midst of this weary time," Lytle said.
First Presbyterian Church of Anderson is co-hosting the vigil with the hospital system.
You can watch the live stream of the vigil on the AnMed Health Facebook page here.
