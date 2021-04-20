ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - AnMed Health to open its Covid-19 vaccine clinics at the Civic Center of Anderson to walk-ins on Thursday and Friday.
Officials say on April 22 and April 23, no appointment will be necessary to receive a vaccine at the Civic Center of Anderson located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard in Anderson.
According to AnMed officials, if an appointment has already been made for April 22 and 23, those scheduled will receive the vaccine at their appointment time.
On Saturday, April 24, the vaccination clinic will resume to normal and appoints will be required again.
