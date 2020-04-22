ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is taking COVID-19 head-on, joining a national program to see if plasma taken from virus survivors can help current patients.
In an announcement Wednesday, AnMed Health said they were part of the Mayo Clinic's Convalescent Expanded Access Program, which uses plasma from survivors to treat current patients. According to AnMed, the donated plasma is rich in antibodies that could help those patients. Thus far, three patients at AnMed have been treated with the plasma.
"We have already started treating patients with convalescent plasma, but it is too early to determine the effects. We are using plasma as well as other treatments like antiviral medication while we partner with major academic centers to stay on the cutting edge of treating this disease. We constantly re-evaluate our treatment strategies to determine what is best for our patients, and convalescent plasma has been an integral part of the treatment algorithm we are bringing to our community,” said Dr. Michael Seemuller, the director of AnMed Health Wren Family Medicine and chair of the network's quality and safety committee.
Dr. Syed Malik of AnMed Health Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine added, “Individuals must have had a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test and meet other donor criteria. Further, individuals must have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days before they donate, or alternatively have no symptoms for at least 14 days prior to donation and have a negative lab test for active COVID-19 disease.”
People who have had COVID-19 can make an appointment with The Blood Connection to donate their plasma. Appointments can be made by calling The Blood Connection at 864-751-1168.
