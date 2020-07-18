CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – As more and more areas are requiring masks, we have gotten questions from viewers wondering if this violates their rights.
While some support the ordinances, others believe it is unconstitutional.
According to Clemson University constitutional law professor Kevin Vance, the answer is “no”, and being in a pandemic make all the difference in this situation.
“If the government a few years ago, without a pandemic, had passed a law or issued an order requiring people to wear masks, most Americans would stand up and say no, there’s no good reason for us to wear a mask, so it might be rooted in a traditional American understanding of liberty,” Kevin Vance, a postdoctoral fellow with Clemson University’s Political Science department and Institute for the Study of Capitalism, said.
Vance explains why he believes current mask ordinances do not violate constitutional rights, “No, they’re not in my opinion. If mask mandates had been instituted two years ago when there was no pandemic,” Vance said, “In that case it probably would have been unconstitutional.”
According to Vance, state governments are the key decision makers here, “When people object to the constitutionality of these mask ordinances, they may have in mind that it would be unconstitutional for the federal government to require people to wear masks, but when it comes to state governments, they have all powers that haven’t been delegated to the federal government and that would include health emergencies and the safety of the people.”
Vance said businesses can legally impose even further restrictions.
“Business are not allowed to discriminate on the basis of things like sex, religion, race and things like that,” Vance said, “Presumably, wearing a mask or not wearing a mask is not one of those protected categories so a private business would have every right to discriminate on the basis of mask wearing to the extent that it wants to.”
Vance points out, local governments can also impose mandates.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has given the power and authority to local governments to impose mask ordinances as they see fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.