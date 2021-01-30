GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, even after ten months. Now, different variants of the virus are causing even more concern.
“We all know that as soon as this virus left China, it mutated into what is called a 614 variant and that has circulated around for many, many months,” said Dr. Divya Ahuja, who studies infectious diseases.
This week, Prisma Health hosted a live Q&A session to address concerns surrounding the new variants mutating out. A common concern: when the pandemic would end.
Ahuja says vigilance is the key, because COVID-19 is "much smarter than us, it’s able to mutate all the time.”
The U.K. and South African strains are the latest variants to be reported, just this past Thursday two cases of the B.1.341 strain were reported in South Carolina. Ahuja says “Some of them might be more deadly than the previous ones, some of them not; but they’re more infectious."
He also addressed concerns about the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccines in circulation: "The vaccine works or seems to work on the U.K. variant, it may not be very effective on the South Africa variant."
The caseloads for the new variants are still small, but even if a vaccine isn't 90% or 95% effective against a variant, Ahuja says you still should get the shot to build up herd immunity.
“Moderna is already in the process of tweaking its vaccine so that it can treat some of the other variants. So, there is more to come and this story continues to evolve," he said.
South Carolina remains in phase 1A of the statewide vaccine rollout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.