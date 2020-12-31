SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Regional Health Care System and Bon Secours St. Francis are both saying they they will be making schedule changes for certain surgeries in order to treat increasing cases of COVID-19.
Spartanburg Regional says that it is postponing elective procedures ass it continues to to care for an increasing number of patients with COVID-19.
Bon Secours says that they have not completely halted elective surgeries but they are balancing their patient census against elective surgeries.
According to Bon Secours, this means that they are monitoring elective procedures that are already planned and rescheduling them as needed with COVID-19 patient care.
