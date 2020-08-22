COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says nearly 1 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the state as of Saturday as the case count climbs higher.
The agency reports 825 new confirmed cases of the virus along with 33 confirmed deaths, in addition to 68 new probable cases and two new probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,962 and confirmed deaths to 2,372, while probable cases are at 1,333 and probable deaths at 121.
In the breakdown of cases, DHEC shows that Greenville County reported 42 new cases of the virus, but it was Anderson County with the most in the Upstate at 46. Charleston County reported the most new cases in the state.
The breakdown of confirmed and probable deaths showed Anderson County reported four new deaths, the most in the Upstate and tied with Charleston County for the state. Charleston County also reported one probable death.
DHEC has continued stressing the importance of testing for the virus. You can learn about mobile clinics planned near you here, or find out where permanent testing sites are at this link.
The new case and death numbers come as the agency says they have conducted almost 1 million tests in South Carolina. Specifically, the agency says 975,875 tests have now been handled. Friday alone, DHEC says 6,007 test results were reported (not including antibody tests), with a percent positive rate at 13.7%.
You can get a better breakdown of the data and projections at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.