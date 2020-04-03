OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam update for the month of April, in an effort to keep citizens from becoming victims of scams, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Citizens will be receiving Economic Impact Payments either direct deposited into some type of account or by mail here in the near future,” according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer with the Sheriff’s Office.
“With the amount of money that our citizens will be receiving and money that is or will be available, which will include Economic Impact Payments, tax refunds, increased unemployment benefits and various economic loans available, law enforcement is expecting and anticipating that scammers will be active. Many of our citizens need help or are vulnerable which could make scams more prevalent or easier to pull off.”
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office wants to pass forward information on ways scammers could use the current pandemic to target everyday citizens:
• The Sheriff’s Office recommends that citizens check their financial accounts as well as their mail on a regular basis and report any irregularities they notice to law enforcement, their financial institution and in the case of mail, the United States Postal Service.
• Never pass along to anyone any personal identifying information or financial or account information, no matter if it is over the phone, e-mail, text or social media. Those businesses and entities that you do business and have relationships with will have that information already, including the Internal Revenue Service or other government agencies. Providing personal identifying information and/or financial or account information could allow scammers to fraudulently use your information or credit or to outright steal money from you.
• Always remember that the Internal Revenue Service will never call or e-mail to ask for or to verify financial account information. The IRS reminds our seniors that no one from the agency will be reaching out to them by phone, e-mail, mail or in person to ask for any kind of information as it relates to their Economic Impact Payment. Opening e-mail’s that contain attachments or links from unknown parties could allow malware to infest your computer or make it easier for someone to gain remote access to your computer to steal sensitive information. Go to IRS.gov for official information from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS scams can be reportedly directly online to the Treasure Inspector General for Tax Administration at the following website: https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/. Those who received unsolicited e-mail’s, text messages or social media messages that appear to be from the IRS or an organization that is closely affiliated with the IRS should forward that correspondence to phishing@irs.gov.
• As with all scams, scammers will attempt to force you to take action by creating a sense of urgency or panic, which can cause individuals to make decisions which they wouldn’t do otherwise. Also, never make a payment for anything using a pre-paid card, as most if not all legitimate businesses will never require payment using a prepaid card. Finally, never attempt of cash or deposit checks from sources you do not know or if a check looks suspicious. By depositing or cashing checks that are bad, you could be responsible for repaying the bank the money for the check and any fees that could be incurred.
