ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell announced Monday that the city will be making some adjustments for the next few weeks amid coronvirus concerns.
Campbell says that starting March 17, Asheville City Hall and other municipal buildings will be closed to the public. Some employees will continue to work, but use telecommunication to avoid physical contact.
City employees who are able will begin the transition to virtual schedules the week of March 16. Campbell says that they're working to increase physical working space among employees and modifying operations as options for those who are unable to work remotely.
Essential services like police, fire, sanitation and water will be maintained.
"We are operating in uncharted territory and will continue to adapt to the situation as it evolves," Campbell said. "Thank you for your patience. We will continue to share information as it becomes available. We are all in this together."
