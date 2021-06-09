ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools says that it is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. according to a release.
The district says that the event is being held in partnership with Buncombe County Health and Human Services and StarMed, which is a state mobile vaccine provider.
ACS says that the event will be a free, walk-in clinic that will be held at Asheville Middle School. The clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the district.
According to the release, those who got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the district's May 22 vaccine clinic will also be eligible to receive their second dose at Saturday's clinic.
ACS asks those who attend to wear a mask and observe social distancing at the clinic. The district confirmed that no ID or documents will be required to attend but if you have an insurance card, you are advised to bring it.
No sign-up is required for the event, ACS says.
