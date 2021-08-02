ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police need help locating a man charged after assaulting a driver, stealing his car, and running the driver over while trying to leave the scene, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital after the incident that happened Sunday at 9:50 p.m. on White Pine Drive. The victim is still in critical but stable condition.
The suspect, 28-year-old Michael Lynn Hayes Jr., has been charged with felony hit and run inflicting injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle for this incident. In addition, he has several open warrants for failure to appear in court on the following offenses:
- (2) misdemeanor larceny
- unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- reckless driving to endanger
- hit and run failure to stop causing property damage
- (2) driving while license revoked, not impaired
- hit and run leaving the scene property damage
- resisting public officer
- simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
Hayes is described by police as 6'1" and roughly 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms and chest including "mountain boy", "established", "10-12-92", "PBG money bag", stars, "Asheville", and a dove beside his right eye.
Police ask individuals to use caution if Hayes is seen, as he is known to be armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 282-252-1110.
