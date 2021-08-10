ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Asheville announced on Tuesday that it is requiring masks in all city buildings beginning on Wednesday.
According to a release from the city, the new rule is aligned with guidance from the Buncombe County Health Department.
The city says that masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status.
In addition to the new mask requirement, the city of Asheville says that city employees will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to employee health services. These who are not fully vaccinated will have to submit a weekly COVID-19 test. The new employee policies start on September 22, according to a release.
The city says that 20,000 North Carolina residents have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, citing the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
