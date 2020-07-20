ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Asheville business that has been opened for 17 years has closed due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asheville's Fun Depot announced its last day of operations as August 2nd.
The business was home to an arcade, miniature golf course, playground and go karting.
