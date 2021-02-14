FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, people receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)