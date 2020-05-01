GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hours after Gov. Henry McMaster announced restaurants would be able to open outdoor seating on May 4, one South Carolina restaurant said they're taking the step to do just that the same day.
Bad Daddy's says its locations in Greenville, Columbia, and Summerville will all open their patios for business that day. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The requirements the restaurant will follow are listed below:
- Bad Daddy’s will follow all guidelines & recommendations from the local, state, & federal governments as well as the CDC.
- Prior to reopening the patio, Bad Daddy’s will perform an intense and thorough cleaning & sanitizing of the entire restaurant.
- Bad Daddy’s will regularly disinfect all surfaces and will sanitize every table after every guest departs.
- Managers & staff will be required to wear masks & gloves, which will be provided by Bad Daddy’s.
- All staff will receive a health screening prior to returning to work and before every shift.
- Bad Daddy’s will rearrange its dining areas and all seating areas to achieve and maintain the 6-feet social distancing guidelines. Bad Daddy’s will also mark its floors with tape to clearly show guests where to stand when waiting.
- All tables will have a max of 6 guests at a time.
- All menus will be single-use only.
- All caddies, paper towels and condiments will be removed from all tables. Bad Daddy’s will bring out sanitized salt & pepper shakers as well as single-use mustard & ketchup upon request. Wrapped straws will also be provided upon request.
- Pens used for signing credit card receipts will be sanitized after every use.
