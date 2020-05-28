MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All high schools within the Greenville County School District honored the Class of 2020 in a big way on Wednesday evening.
#BeTheLight reminds students to shine no matter the obstacle.
“This spring has been very unique for them and we want to celebrate them as much as we can,” said John Peak, Principal of Mauldin High School.
For the 566 seniors at Mauldin High, COVID-19 didn’t stop them from pursuing excellence.
“They’ve surpassed scholarship totals, the most ever at Mauldin high school, said Peake.
