(AP) - President Joe Biden is set to announce that the U.S. is doubling, to 1 billion doses, its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world.
Biden is also set to embrace a goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.
The stepped-up U.S. commitment will be the cornerstone of a global vaccination summit the president is convening virtually Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
Biden will push well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control around the world.
Word of Biden's plan comes from two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president's remarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.