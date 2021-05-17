WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks. According to a senior administration official, the doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. It isn't yet clear which countries will receive them. The official previewed the plans on condition of anonymity Monday ahead of the official announcement by the president. The administration previously committed to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June. Biden is also tapping his COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration's efforts to share doses with the world.
