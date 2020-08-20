GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2020 has been a year of ups, downs, and nearly unbelievable acts. Often times the question asked is "what's next?"
Now, there's a bike shortage. A new set of wheels is the latest trend people have taken up.
“The deciding factor I think of going ahead and biting the bullet now was when his chain on his old bike came off in the middle of his triathlon,” said Rebecca Shoaf, as she purchased two new bikes for her small children.
The shortage is a result of the coronavirus pandemic. People have either delayed travel plans, have been forced to cancel them all together, or simply are in need of something to do with restrictions in place.
We stopped by Carolina Triathlon to see how they're handling the demand. The owner, Randy McDougald tells us the hot commodity is spinning off the racks pretty fast. According to him, they sold ten months worth of bikes within four months.
“By July 2020, we had already surpassed our 2019 total bike sales,” McDougald said.
A full stock at Carolina Triathlon would be around 400 bikes in the store but now there's 150.
Although stock may seem small, that doesn't necessarily mean they can't meet a need. The store receives shipments on a daily or consistent basis.
“Back in March and April we sort of foresaw the boom in bike sales and the shortage. So, we began placing pretty large orders four months ago,” he said.
Along with this bike shortage comes a shortage of bicycle parts. McDougald says a normal turn around on bike repairs is three days. However, they average a week now.
The holiday season is around the corner. Often times, bikes are a popular item. At Carolina Triathlon, they plan to be ready for that rush.
“We probably have half a million dollars worth of bikes on back order,” he said.
Whether it be individuals or families biking together, this is a way to bring mental relief or activity during the pandemic.
“That was the way our kids got out and spend time with other kids but be distanced,” Shoaf said.
