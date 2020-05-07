ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore says it'll start a phased re-opening of some of its grounds beginning this weekend amidst the pandemic.
On Saturday, May 9, Biltmore Annual Passholders will be able to make reservations online to enjoy historic park areas as part of following guidance from N.C. governor Roy Cooper's office and Buncombe County officials. However, Biltmore House and other estate experiences, including Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, will remain closed until government mandates are updated.
For now, the parks will only be available to annual passholders.
Biltmore says safety protocols have been established to follow CDC, state, and local guidelines for guests and employees.
