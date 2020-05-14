ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The lights are on and the hum of a printer is the sound of business.
“Thankful that orders are slowly starting to come in,” Jacob Ballard said.
He’s the owner of the Asheville Print Shop.
“We actually had to furlough almost the entire staff among a few different companies,” Ballard said.
The coronavirus cancelled jobs and shut them down, until he got a call for a big order.
“So that gave us an opportunity to figure out how do we go about printing these- actually brought a few people back just for this project, Ballard said.
The call came from members at Biltmore Church in Arden.
“One of the things we talk about all the time is God blessed us, so we can bless other people,” Pastor Bruce Frank said.
He’s the lead pastor at Biltmore church and says members wanted to do something to help a hurting community.
“We want to declare the Gospel, but you also want to demonstrate it,” Frank said.
Church members came up with the idea to sell (828) Strong T-Shirts, which is the area code Western North Carolina.
“We did it in a way that 100 percent of the proceeds went to people that either had been furloughed or let go because of COVID,” Frank said.
Those who are interested in the shirts can buy them on Biltmore Church website for $30.
The click to order the shirt helps keep businesses humming.
“Thankful we’re able to even keep the doors open and the bills paid at this point but there were many thoughts of not even knowing if that was going to be the option,” Ballard said.
The church has raised more than $110,000 and sold more than 3,500 shirts. They are available until they are all sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.