ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) One of Asheville's biggest attractions says that while the nation monitors the coronavirus, some of their guest experiences will be temporarily suspended as a precaution.
Biltmore Estate says that beginning on March 17, five of their operations will be temporarily suspended. Senior Public Relations Manager LeeAnn Donnelly says that the plan, for now, will be to suspend them through March 31.
The following guest experiences won't be available through the end of the month:
- Tours of Biltmore House
- Retail stores and restaurants in the immediate Biltmore House complex
- Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at Amherst
- Estate trolleys, with the exception of ADA assistance shuttles
- Deerpark Restaurant
With that being said, Donnelly says several other operations will remain open. Those include:
- All Biltmore gardens and grounds. Guests will be permitted to drive personal vehicles through the gardens March 17 – March 31
- The Inn on Biltmore Estate
- Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate
- Antler Hill Village, including shops and restaurants
- Biltmore Winery
- Most outdoor activities
"We are closely monitoring updates and guidelines from the CDC, NC DHHS, and Buncombe County Health Department for any changes to ensure we are prepared and planning accordingly," the estate said in a press release.
To learn more about the health and safety at Biltmore, click here.
