CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Catholic Diocese of Charleston says Masses will resume across the state soon, but there will be restrictions in place.
Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said in a statement Saturday that daily Mass will resume on Monday, May 11, and local pastors will develop a plan on how their parishes will operate amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Guglielmone says the plan will be developed based on recommendations from the CDC and DHEC, alond with mandates from state government and recommendations from other dioceses that have resumed Masses already. The plan will be sent to diocesan leadership for approval and will be communicated to parishioners no later than May 10.
Guglielmone says dispensation will still be granted to those not comfortable attending weekend Mass along with those who are high risk. Livestreaming Mass will continue at different parishes and the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston until further notice.
“The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful in the diocese,” he said. “We feel now is the time to slowly reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests.”
