BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina)- A firefighter from Black Mountain, North Carolina has died of COVID-19, according to town officials.
Garrett Presnell died Monday night after battling the virus for over a week, according to Black Mountain Town Manager Josh Harrold.
Presnell was 27 years old, Harrold confirmed.
Officials confirmed that Presnell had been a firefighter with the Black Mountain Fire Department since late 2017.
