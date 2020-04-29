SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW Manufacturing says production at its plant in Spartanburg will resume at the beginning of May amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Wednesday, the company says it will begin ramping back up on May 4 as they monitor the supply chain and customer demand worldwide. The company has also promised they have deep-cleaned facilities and implemented safety measures, including remodeling layouts to enhance social distancing.
“BMW has taken many precautionary measures to provide a safe workplace for our associates,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “We return to Plant Spartanburg focused on taking care of each other and taking care of our customers.”
New procedures BMW is implementing includes temperature self-checks, modified cafeteria and office seating; staggered lunch schedules, and expanded cleaning practices. BMW is also requiring workers to wear face masks if they can't maintain six feet of physical distance.
