SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, BMW announced they would be closing their plant temporarily for a two week period beginning Sunday March 29, through Sunday April 12.
One of the Upstate's largest employers says the shelter-in-place orders in individual states have disrupted their supply chain sooner than anticipated, forcing the closure.
Previously, BMW Manufacturing announced that their plant in Spartanburg would temporarily close from April 3 through April 19, saying the company was taking a "flexible approach" and adjusting production volumes.
A previous statement from BMW read as follows:
"The health and protection of our associates is our top priority. At the same time, the dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly. On April 3rd we will shut down production at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. The production break is expected to last until April 19th."
On Wednesday March 25, the company said they will continue to monitor the ongoing situation very closely and adjust their plans as circumstances dictate.
