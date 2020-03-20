SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the Upstate's largest employers will be temporarily ceasing production beginning in April.
BMW Manufacturing announced Friday that their plant in Spartanburg would temporarily close from April 3 through April 19, saying the company was taking a "flexible approach" and adjusting production volumes.
A statement from BMW follows:
"The health and protection of our associates is our top priority. At the same time, the dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly. On April 3rd we will shut down production at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. The production break is expected to last until April 19th."
Stay tuned for updates as we get them should any develop.
