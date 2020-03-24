GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Following an announcement from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintended of Education Molly Spearman, public schools in the state will refrain from in-person instruction through the month of April.
Thus, Bob Jones Academy in Greenville says they'll be transitioning to full, online instruction beginning April 1. They hope to be back to the classrooms by April 30.
“I am pleased that we have the ability to offer quality, online instruction to our K-12 students. We look forward to the day—and hope that it will be during this academic year—that our teachers and students will be able to learn together at school. All of us at BJA miss our students,” said BJA Administrator Dr. Dan Nelson.
