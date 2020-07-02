GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University says it's partnering with Prisma Health to ensure the student body's health and safety is protected amidst COVID-19.
“We are committed to providing in-person classes to our student body in a way that promotes safety and health for both the University and greater Greenville communities,” said university president Steve Pettit. “BJU is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide appropriate and up-to-date health and safety guidance for our faculty, staff and students as we look forward to our first day of classes on Tuesday, August 18.”
The partnership with Prisma Health will help create BJU Health Services, which promises to provide students with more health resources on campus. This includes same-day access to appointments at Prisma Health Pediatrics & Internal Medicine-Wade Hampton, located within walking distance of the campus.
BJU says they will also use an electronic health assessment tool for students, faculty and staff to perform a daily health screening. Those who complete the screening and indicate they are not feeling well will be able to have contact with a doctor or nurse practitioner to provide medical advice.
Further, the university promises a place on campus that will give health guidance to students by a BJU Health Services employee who will coordinate with Prisma on medical advice and care navigation. Those awaiting test results for COVID-19 because of being symptomatic or testing positive will be provided rooms for isolation. Students will also be able to access classes or class materials remotely, along with other academic and health services.
BJU will require physical distancing and face masks where necessary. Students will be provided a reusable cloth mask. Students, faculty, and staff can also access the Student Care Office to receive confidential mental health counseling.
Click here for more information from BJU.
