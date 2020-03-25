GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Many colleges and universities throughout the nation have turn to online instruction as concern over the spread of coronavirus increases.
Local, state and federal governments have implemented strict social distancing rules - which restrict gatherings of more than ten people. Therefore, several colleges and universities are making the decision to postpone spring graduation ceremonies.
Bob Jones University announced Wednesday that their May commencement exercises will be postponed. The graduation was set to take place May 8.
“As each day passes by, it has become increasingly evident that we will not be able to hold commencement on May 8,” President Steve Pettit said. “It is our desire to commemorate the amazing achievements of the BJU Class of 2020, and we look forward to welcoming them back to campus and scheduling a time to celebrate their accomplishments later this summer.”
Bob Jones has already announced that they'll fully transition to online instruction through the rest of the spring 2020 semester beginning Monday, March 30 after spring break.
