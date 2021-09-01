GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Bob Jones University announced that it will re-implement indoor masking requirements regardless of vaccine status for the next two weeks, according to a release from the school.
According to the school, masks will be required in all buildings including academic buildings, athletic facilities, dining facilities and office buildings.
The requirement will remain in effect until September 15, thought it may be extended based on the level of COVID-19 cases at Bob Jones.
The school says that it has seen re-infections of students who have had COVID-19 as well as new infections in students that are vaccinated. Currently, Bob Jones says that it has 64 active virus cases in students, with 38 students in on-campus quarantine.
MORE NEWS: Louisiana high school freshman football player, 14, dies of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.